You Are Ugly As Your Words, Tonto Dikeh Blasts Internet Troll

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has slammed a troll who attacked over her comment on the fight between Nollywood actors, Uche Elendu and Anita Joseph.

Tonto Dikeh
Actress Tonto Dikeh

Recall that the actress had scolded Anita Joseph for calling out her best friend, Uche Elendu publicly.

This didn’t go down well with the troll who slammed the actress for interfering. The troll also expressed that Tonto is in no position to be a judge in the matter.

Responding to the troll, Tonto slammed the troll who she accused of being a blogger hiding behind fake account to trash talk her.

See exchange below:

Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh’s post
0

