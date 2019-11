Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley has expressed that Lagos State Police Command PPRO, Dolapo Badmus wants to have sex with him.

This is coming after the police officer called out the Opotoyi crooner to condemn him for stating that having a big ass is better than a masters degree.

Naira Marley, responding, claims that the police officer wants to have sex with him, but he finds her ugly.

See post below: