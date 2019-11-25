You Can Use Them To Boast Your Profile – Tonto Dikeh Shares Her Private Chat With Stella Dimokorkus

The fight between Tonto Dikeh and Stella is getting hotter by the minute as Tonto has now shared private chats between her and Stella.

The chat revealed how Stella asked Tonto to help some sickle cell patients and use them to boost her profile.

Read Also: Linda Ikeji, Toke Makinwa Dragged Into Tonto Dikeh, Stella Dimokorkus’ Fight

Tonto in another post alleged Stella wanted the money all to herself and lied wiuth the patients.

“bitch needed money for herself and lied it was for a sick woman, you have such a case and you never posted it on your blogs where you have so many followers to creat awareness, you are secretly looking for medicine money for the sick…

IM DONE😘, I was GONNO wait til I get home and put this on a screen and explain for my YouTube but I figured why wait.”