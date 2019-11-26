You Can’t Stay In Movie Industry If You Don’t Have Good Character – Angela Okorie

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie is out here throwing subs and people are wondering who it is aimed at.

The actress took to her IG page to share her thoughts on having a good character and according to her, this is very important regardless of the industry any creative is.

Read Also: If You Sleep With Your Staff, God Will Punish You – Angela Okorie

Angela stated in her post that regardless of how talented someone is, if the person does not have good character, such a person won’t last in the industry they work in.

“You can have all the talent

“In this world

“But if you don’t have a good character

“You can’t stay in that industry

“For a long time.

“Blessed week ahead 👍

#Epaindem