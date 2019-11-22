You Don’t Earn Respect Where You Messed Up, Angela Okorie Tells Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has thrown a shade at fellow actress, Tonto Dikeh over her demand for respect.

Recall that it was earlier reported that Tonto Dikeh had demanded respect from her friends or they lose her, in a post believed to be targeted at former beauty queen, Dabota Lawson.

Also Read: Tonto Dikeh Threatens To Expose Blogger Begging Her For Money

However, Angela in her post on Instagram page, ‘threw a jab’ at Tonto as she expressed that respect is earned and not given out.

The actress further explained that respect doesn’t come from where one has messed up.

See her post below: