You Don’t Earn Respect Where You Messed Up, Angela Okorie Tells Tonto Dikeh

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has thrown a shade at fellow actress, Tonto Dikeh over her demand for respect.

Angela Okorie
Nollywood Actress Angela Okorie

Recall that it was earlier reported that Tonto Dikeh had demanded respect from her friends or they lose her, in a post believed to be targeted at former beauty queen, Dabota Lawson.

Also Read: Tonto Dikeh Threatens To Expose Blogger Begging Her For Money

However, Angela in her post on Instagram page, ‘threw a jab’ at Tonto as she expressed that respect is earned and not given out.

The actress further explained that respect doesn’t come from where one has messed up.

See her post below:

Angela Okorie
Angela Okorie’s post
Tags from the story
Angela Okorie, Dabota Lawson, tonto dikeh
0

You may also like

More troubles for Kiss Daniel

Photo: See the cutest picture ever of Solidstar’s son

So Heartbreaking: This Beautiful Woman’s Last Post Before Her Tragic Death Will Leave You In Tears

Help! This lady is searching for this guy who got her pregnant

Chris Brown Hires Guards To Protect His Home | Photo

Kenyan controversial blogger shares his opinion about gospel singer, Kosgei’s decision to marry a Nigerian Pastor

Why I Would Love To Marry Genevieve Nnaji – Uche Maduagwu

Davido’s The Only Graduating Student In His Department

Diamond Platnumz’s Baby Mama, Zari Flaunts Fabulous Post-Baby Body

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *