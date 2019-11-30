You Have No Right To Be Horny If You Don’t Have Money: Peruzzi

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter Tobechukwu Victor Okoh popularly known as Peruzzi is currently trending on social media following his comment that anybody who has no money has n right to be horny.

The singer made this known via his official Twitter handle on Sunday, 30th November.

Peruzzi is signed to Davido’s DMW record and is became popular following his debut hit single ‘Amaka’ which features legendary singer, Tubaba.

He wrote:

You Have No Right To Be Horny If You Don’t Have Money 🤷🏾‍♂️