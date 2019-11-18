‘You Need Medical Attention’ – Concerned Fan Tells Tekno (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Tekno
Nigerian Singer Tekno

Popular Nigerian Artiste and music producer, Tekno has received a piece of advice from a concerned fan.

This followed after he shared a photo of himself which the fan commented on.

The photo which he shared showed the singer looking happy and smiling; however, the fan pointed out that he needs to see a doctor as Tekno looked sick, according to him.

READ ALSO – American Singer, Billie Eilish Sings Tekno’s ‘Agege’ Song (Video)

In reply to this, the singer insulted him saying that it’s the man’s father that needs medical attention, not he himself.

Following that, the man went further to insist that he was joking as he was only showing concern for the singer.

See The Post Here:

Tekno
Between Tekno and fan who advised him
Tags from the story
Tekno
0

You may also like

‘When you bring your family, emotional or personal issues on Instagram, you seem mad’ – Swanky Jerry

“As A Virgin, Only Money, Handsome, Rich Men Make Me Wet” – Nigerian Actress (Pics)

Zimbabwe university bans kissing and hugging on campus

Zimbabwe university bans kissing and hugging on campus

Rosy Meurer Twerks Like A Pro On Sultry Video

American born Nigerian Zuriel Oduwole, like Malala, champions girls’ education in Africa

Don Jazzy Deletes Every Photo On His Instagram Page, Except…….

Why I Relocated to Calabar – Shan George

House of Reps Majority Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila purchases N75m G-Wagon with a customized ‘Assurance’ licence plates for his wife on her 50th birthday.

Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh

‘Dentist Charged Me N3million To Clean My Teeth’ – Tonto Dikeh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *