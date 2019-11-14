‘You Say You Are African Giant, Prove It’ – Rapper AKA Tells Burna Boy

by Michael Isaac
Rapper AKA
South African Rapper AKA

South African Rapper, AKA has sent out another wave of heat in his recent tweet to Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

Following recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa, the two Afro-music stars clashed in a series of back and forth tweets that led to the two artists sending out threats to one another.

However, Burna Boy, who had earlier sworn to deal with AKA has now been scheduled to perform at a show in South Africa.

Reacting to this, some South Africans have gone further to say that they don’t want him in their country.

AKA, however, is only demanding an apology from the self-acclaimed ‘African Giant’ singer.

See His Post Here:

Rapper AKA
AKA Dares Burna Boy To Apologize
Rapper AKA
AKA Calls For Truce
Burna Boy, Rapper AKA
