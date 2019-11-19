You Should See Me As A Threat, Tacha Tells Mercy (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha has taken a swipe at fellow reality star, Mercy in a new Instagram post.

The two reality stars have been throwing shades at each other via social media in the past few days and it doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon.

Also Read: I Don’t Dance On Instagram Anymore -Mercy Throws Shade At Tacha

In a new post on Instagram, the disqualified housemate pointed out that she should indeed be seen as a threat by Mercy.

The reality stars became enemies following their fight during the show, which led to the disqualification of Tacha, while Mercy went on to win.

See her post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5C5i_CAV2G/?igshid=68vefbjvt16i