You Voted Me Today But Prepared Results Already In Place: Melaye

by Verity Awala
Dino Melaye
The supplementary poll for Kogi West Senatorial District held today, November 30th, as scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).

The battle is between Smart Adeyemi of All Progressives Congress(APC) and Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

In a tweet on Saturday, Melaye thanked members of his constituency for voting for him but alleged that results have already been prepared even before the commencement of the poll.

He, however, stated that he will fight to the end and that ‘illegality will not stand.’

His words: “I’m very proud of the electorates in Kogi West. You voted me today but prepared results already in place. We will fight to the end. illegality shall never stand. Magic results everywhere.”- SDM.

