You Will Die Broke Trying To Impress People With Flashy Lifestyle: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has taken to his Twitter handle advise people to avoid living a flashy lifestyle trying to impress people.

The popular evangelist who recently announced that he has quit politics, expressed that if an individual lives his life trying to impress people with flashy lifestyle, that person is working towards dieing broke.

He also went further to advise his followers to avoid increasing their spending when their income increases, rather he urged them to invest.

