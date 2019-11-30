You Will End Up Sad Trying To Please Everyone: Kimoprah

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kimoprah has advised her fans to stay away from the urge to please everyone.

KimOprah
Reality star, Kimoprah

The reality star cum beauty queen pointed out that no one is perfect and no matter the action one takes, everyone cannot be pleased.

Going further, the former Big Brother Naija housemate expressed that trying to please everyone most times leads to frustration and sadness.

Hence, she advised her followers to ensure they do what make them happy instead of trying to please others.

