Young Lady Celebrates Surviving 2019 Without Getting Pregnant (Photo)

by Michael Isaac

A young lady is showing her gratitude for going through the year 2019 without getting pregnant.

In a photo shared on the Internet, the lady took to social media to make this announcement.

The girl, identified as ‘Miss Okikiola’ took to Twitter to make this known.

Miss Okikiola shared on Twitter as she wrote: “Survived 2019 without getting pregnant. Guys, I did it!”

She also shared a photo that accompanied the post as she made her declaration on Twitter.

See Her Post Here:

Young Lady
The Young Lady’s Twitter Post
