Young Lady Celebrates Surviving 2019 Without Getting Pregnant (Photo)

A young lady is showing her gratitude for going through the year 2019 without getting pregnant.

In a photo shared on the Internet, the lady took to social media to make this announcement.

The girl, identified as ‘Miss Okikiola’ took to Twitter to make this known.

READ ALSO – 72-year-old Prophet Taken Into Custody For Secretly Burying A Lady He Impregnated

Miss Okikiola shared on Twitter as she wrote: “Survived 2019 without getting pregnant. Guys, I did it!”

She also shared a photo that accompanied the post as she made her declaration on Twitter.

See Her Post Here: