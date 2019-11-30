Your Daughter Should Have Contested Against With Me: Lalong Tells Useni

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has taken a slight dig at Jeremiah Useni, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), his main contender in the March election.

Lalong said it would have been better for Useni’s daughter to contest against him in the election because she was his classmate.

Useni had challenged Lalong’s victory in court after the governor, who was the All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate polled 595,582 votes while he(Useni) scored 546,813 votes.

However, both the tribunal and the appeal court upheld Lalong’s victory.

Speaking with state house correspondents on his victory at the appeal court, Lalong said the validation of his reelection by the appellate court is “very sweet”.

“As far as I am concerned, the main election was more important for me. I did the election, I did a runoff, we went to the tribunal the first time, we went again for the second time. Well, I don’t know whether he is going for the third time,” he said.

“One thing I am very sure and with the confidence I have in Plateau people I know that this victory they are very happy about it. They have prayed about it and the victory is very sweet.

“I will say it again here, his (Useni) daughter was my classmate, I have told him several times, his first daughter was my classmate. So at this stage, I would have been expecting his daughter to contest for governor and not him.

“His daughter was my classmate, we went to school together and so why should we be fighting? Fighting him is like fighting a father, it’s unfortunate but for me, I say my focus is Plateau state. We have done that in the first election, he was defeated, he said no, they will go back for a re-run, I said let’s go back for rerun.

“We went back for rerun I defeated him, he said no he was going for the tribunal. We went to the first tribunal, he said he is a general he doesn’t fight and retire, he will go to the Supreme Court. That I think is to make me lose focus but I have not lost any focus in Plateau State. As he is moving, I am becoming more determined because just before the judgment I think he will say go to Plateau state.”