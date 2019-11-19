‘Your Illiteracy Is Shameful’ – Deyemi Okanlanwon Tells Troll Trying To Correct His English

by Temitope Alabi
Deyemi, Toke
Deyemi, Toke

Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon has put a troll in his place after the latter decided on shading him over his use of English.

The actor had taken to his IG page to celebrate Toke Makinwa who turned 35 a couple of days ago.

Sharing a photo of himself with Toke he wrote;

“There’s kuku no such thing as good wishes being too late… so here’s to wishing you an amazing next few years @tokemakinwa”

His use of English became a topic of discussion between him and a troll resulting in the actor putting the troll in his place.

See the exchange below;

Tags from the story
Deyemi Okanlawon, Toke Makinwa
