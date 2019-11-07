Your Teaching Contradicts Christ: Daddy Freeze Tells Yul Edochie

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has stated that a post made by Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is Antichrist.

Yul Edochie took to social media yesterday to reveal why he doesn’t believe in praying for one’s enemies.

He tweeted:

“I don’t believe in praying for my enemies and wishing them well. You can’t be planning evil for me and I’ll be busy praying for you. Lie lie!! I wish you what you wish me. Simple. And everyday I’ll be firing psalm 35 and psalm 109 on your head”

This didn’t sit well with media personality Daddy Freeze who said the post is not Christ-like.

See his post below: