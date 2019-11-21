‘You’re An Illiterate’ – Nigerians Blast Buhari’s Aide Over Grammartical Errors On Twitter

by Verity Awala
Muhammadu Buhari
President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to mock President Muhammadu Buhari and his aide on new media, Ahmad Bashir for congratulating former president, Goodluck Jonathan on his 62th birthday rather than 62nd.

The former president turned 62 on Wednesday, and prominent Nigerians flooded his Twitter timeline with congratulatory messages, including Ahmad, on behalf of the President.

However, Ahmad’s tweet got a little more attention for two reasons, he spelt ‘felicitate’ as ‘feliciates’ and ’62nd’ as ’62th’.

He tweeted: President @MBuhari feliciates with former President @GEJonathan on his 62th birthday, joining the nation in praying for longer life, good health and more strength to keep serving the nation.

Read Also: Buhari Was Very Happy We Had A Peaceful Election In Bayelsa: Oshiomhole

This quickly sparked the attention of some social media users as they mocked both Ahmad and Buhari for employing him.

See reactions below

