‘You’re An Illiterate’ – Nigerians Blast Buhari’s Aide Over Grammatical Errors On Twitter

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to mock President Muhammadu Buhari and his aide on new media, Ahmad Bashir for congratulating former president, Goodluck Jonathan on his 62th birthday rather than 62nd.

The former president turned 62 on Wednesday, and prominent Nigerians flooded his Twitter timeline with congratulatory messages, including Ahmad, on behalf of the President.

However, Ahmad’s tweet got a little more attention for two reasons, he spelt ‘felicitate’ as ‘feliciates’ and ’62nd’ as ’62th’.

He tweeted: President @MBuhari feliciates with former President @GEJonathan on his 62th birthday, joining the nation in praying for longer life, good health and more strength to keep serving the nation.

This quickly sparked the attention of some social media users as they mocked both Ahmad and Buhari for employing him.

See reactions below

*Felicitates and 62nd. Nawa oh for the kind of pple being employed by the FGN. — francis agur (@francisagur) November 21, 2019

In the next 3 yrs it will be 65rd — Tobilobar 🇳🇬 (@iam_tobilobarr) November 21, 2019

62th Abi??

I don't blame you. Like Oga like boy. Affidavit everywhere. — Christian Onuorah (@kryston247) November 21, 2019

If I correct this dude @BashirAhmaad , I may be charged for hate speech before and @GEJonathan 62nd birthday will just land me a death penalty.

Malam nothing do your English joor. — omo olope (@samguru78) November 20, 2019

That's why buhari will like u reason he hired u as social media propagandist cos u can't differentiate between 62nd & 62th or maybe you meant to write 60th.

Since when did 2nd start ending with a "th" . Why will Nigeria move forward when d worst of us leads d best of us olodo!😕 — Theophilus-Truth-hurts (Omo iya calabar 🇳🇬) (@theonce001) November 21, 2019

A hood doesn’t make a monk. It’s 62nd and not 62th. Now you see my friend, the decay in the country’s education system comes to bite us all. — ⚜️⚜️⚜️The Wizard ⚜️⚜️⚜️ (@anambrabreed) November 20, 2019

Last year he celebrated his 61th birthday.

If Bihari touches you, you will be touched!! — LEAH SHARIBU★ (@biffamna) November 20, 2019