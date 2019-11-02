Yvonne Jegede Celebrates Her Son As He Clocks 1

by Temitope Alabi
Yvonne Jegede
Nollywood Actress Yvonne Jegede

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede is one proud momma.

The mom of one has taken to her IG page to share a beautiful photo of her son Xavier, who recently turned one.

Yvonne sharing the photo penned  asweet message alongside which reads thus; ”One year is gone just so quickly.
Happy birthday to my number 1.
Xavier Jegede-Fawole you are my blessing(s). 🎉🍾🎈🎊❤️🥳”

The actress welcomed her son with ex-husband rapper and actor Abounce Fawole. Yvonne announced a few months back that they were no longer an item.

 

