Zamfara Assembly Abolishes Monthly Allowance, Pension For Ex-Governors, Deputies, Others

Zamfara state House of Assembly has abolished the law that allows the state government to pension and other allowances to former governors, their deputies, Speakers and their deputies in the state.

The law was abolished on Tuesday, less than 48 hours after the immediate past governor, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, wrote a letter to Zamfara State Government demanding for the payment of his monthly upkeep allowances running into millions.

In the letter, the former governor state that the monthly upkeep allowances for an ex-governor in the state is N10million duly vacked by law which was amended and assented to on the 23rd of March, 2019.

The House leader, Hon. Faruk Musa Dosara (PDP Maradun 1) who presented the bull before the house, asked his fellow lawmakers to as a matter of urgency consider the abolishment of the law which provides the jumbo pay for the former leaders of the state at the detriment of the retired civil servants who have not been paid their entitlements over the years.

Dosara said these category of past leaders are collecting over N700 million annually which he said the present state economy could not accommodate.

Read Also: Bread Seller Appointed SSA To Zamfara Governor; Vows To Continue Selling Bread After Close Of Work

Seconding the motion, Hon. Tukur Jekada Birnin Tudu (PDP, Bakura), said it was very important for the law to be abolished because it is detrimental to the socio-economic well being of the citizens of the state.

The Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya, following serious deliberations ordered the Clerk of the House to give the bill first and second reading.

The bill went for a third reading as the House passed the bill into law and sent it to the governor for his assent.