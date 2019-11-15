Zlatan Excited As Davido Takes Him, Crew On A Shopping Spree

by Eyitemi Majeed
Zlatan
Nigerian Artiste Zlatan

Recall that David Adeleke popularly known as Davido recently gifted Zlatan Ibile a $40k necklace, well the singer also took him and his other crew members on a shopping spree in Dubai on Thursday, 14th November.

Zlatan, who is definitely overwhelmed by the show of love, took to his Instagram page to thank Davido by exclaiming ‘Baba Ifeanyi you no go kill us.’

Davido’s son with Chioma was christened Ifeanyi, hence he new title.

DMW’s latest signing, Lil Frosh, is also currently with the crew in Dubai.

He wrote:

