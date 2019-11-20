Zlatan Ibile Begs Speed Darlington Not To Unfollow Him (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Zlatan Ibile And Speed Darlington
Nigerian Singers Zlatan and Speed Darlington

Popular Nigerian artiste Zlatan Ibile has requested Speed Darlington not to unfollow him on Twitter.

The next-rated award-nominated artiste, Zlatan and New York-Based Nigerian artiste Speed Darlington have expressed their friendship on many levels and this just seems to be another of their shenanigans.

In Zlatan’s tweet, he mentioned that if Speedy would follow and unfollow later, he shouldn’t bother following in the first place.

Reacting to that, Speed Darlington took to Instagram to share the screenshot of the Tweet.

Sharing the picture he wrote: “you can handle the pain when it happens. DaDaDangl.”

See Photo Here:

Zlatan Ibile
Speed Darlington’s Post

 

 

