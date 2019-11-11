Zlatan Ibile, Nonso Amadi Set To Work On New Song

by Temitope Alabi
Zlatan Ibile
‘Bolanle’ crooner, Zlatan Ibile

Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile has taken to Twitter to announce that he plans on working with singer Nonso Amadi.

Taking to his Twitter page, he wrote;

“Send a song if possible any genre !! I’m about to call any producer to pull up on me in abj ! I will send my vocals in before 10am tomorrow morning.”

READ: DJ Cuppy Performs Gelato With Zlatan Ibile (Video)

Nonso, on his part, has also agreed to this and thus sparked a conversation online among music lovers.

Guys, what do you think, will this be the collaboration of the year ?

Tags from the story
Nonso Amadi, Zlatan Ibile
0

You may also like

Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Pastor Saying Dangote Won’t Make Heaven

K1 De Ultimate bags Champion of UN-SDGs Award

Prince Harry, Actress Meghan Markle engage, to wed next year

It’s Big Brother Naija O’clock!

“Fighting Davido was bigger than fighting Abacha” – Dele Momodu reveals

Wizkid’s Second Baby-mama Shares New Photo With Their Alleged Son

Drake’s Video For “God’s Plan” Is Making Everyone Cry | Watch

Juliet Ibrahim Shows Her Twerking Skills

Juliet Ibrahim Shows Her Twerking Skills

Uche Jombo

Akin Alabi And Uche Jombo React To Bad Games From Barca and Man Utd

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *