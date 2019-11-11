Zlatan Ibile, Nonso Amadi Set To Work On New Song

Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile has taken to Twitter to announce that he plans on working with singer Nonso Amadi.

Taking to his Twitter page, he wrote;

“Send a song if possible any genre !! I’m about to call any producer to pull up on me in abj ! I will send my vocals in before 10am tomorrow morning.”

READ: DJ Cuppy Performs Gelato With Zlatan Ibile (Video)

Nonso, on his part, has also agreed to this and thus sparked a conversation online among music lovers.

Guys, what do you think, will this be the collaboration of the year ?