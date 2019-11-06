Zlatan Ibile Reacts As Speed Darlington Sets To Sell iPhone 11 He Gifted Him

by Eyitemi Majeed
Shortly after controversial US-based Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington, took to his official Twitter handle to announce that he intends to sell the iPhone 11 gifted to him by Zlatan Ibile because he has been avoiding him, the latter has finally reacted.

In his response to Speed Darlington’s tweet, Zlatan asked the controversial singer to keep the phone, adding that he would also send the price tag he placed on the phone to him.

He equally promised to call him later in the night.

See their exchange below:

 

