Zlatan’s Manager Arrested In America For Fraud (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian rapper, Zlatan’s tour manager, Babatunde Adio a.k.a. Royce has been arrested in America for allegedly duping show promoters.

According to the Instagram user identified as Olasconcepts who narrated the story, the tour promoter collected money from different show organizers in America, promising appearance from the rapper at their events.

However, to the dismay of the show organizers, Zlatan never showed up at their events and this led to outrage.

This reportedly led to the arrest of Royce in Texas, America.

