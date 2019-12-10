10 Bullets Were Removed From My Head – Angela Okorie Speaks On Recent Attack

by Temitope Alabi
Angela Okorie
Angela Okorie

Actress Angela Okorie is of the opinion that the recent attack on her was an assassination attempt.

Recall we reported that the actress was attacked by gunmen in the early hours of Saturday, December 14th.

In a new post today, the actress said 10 bullets were removed from her head. She wrote

Undiluted grace will never stop to exist in my home,
10 bullets was removed from my head and 2 bullets close to my eyes,
God alone deserves all the glory and honor
You are God all by your self,
I am a child of Grace
Thank you lord
Nothing in this world will ever make me ungrateful for all you’ve done in my life
And family,
The assasins kept on shooting for 30 minutes, No help from anywhere,
No human came for our rescue
Only God came for our Rescue
#epaindem
#protectmelord

Come on live now and worship with us, immediately after the live I will be receiving calls to speak to few people, because I might not be able to speak with everybody, God is in control
Hotlines: +2349074742282

 

