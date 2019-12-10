10 Bullets Were Removed From My Head – Angela Okorie Speaks On Recent Attack

Actress Angela Okorie is of the opinion that the recent attack on her was an assassination attempt.

Recall we reported that the actress was attacked by gunmen in the early hours of Saturday, December 14th.

Read Also: Bloody Pictures Of Actress Angela Okorie Emerge As 14 Pellets Of Bullet Were Allegedly Removed From Her

In a new post today, the actress said 10 bullets were removed from her head. She wrote