19-Year-Old Boy Impregnates Mother While Testing Love Charm In Delta

A 19-year-old boy simply identified as Ekenem has reportedly impregnated his mother in Asaba, Delta state capital while testing the potency on a love charm.

The suspect’s mum in her statement said she does not understand how it all happened, adding that all she can remember is that a young man who looks like his son suddenly found his way into her room and she was speechless.

She said:

“I did not know how it all happened, but all I can say is that a young man who looked like my son suddenly found his way into my room at the wee hours and I was speechless.”

The suspect has however confessed to the crime adding that he only saw himself falling in love with his mother after the charm was prepared for him.

His words:

“I am deeply sorry for all that has happened, I did not mean to do this. I saw myself falling in love with her after the love charm prepared for me. I have to confess because I know by so doing, God will touch her mind and I know she will forgive me. I suddenly found that I was making love to mum when I thought the charm will not work, and upon the revelation, I threatened to kill her and the matter was reported to the police.”