2017 BBNaija Housemate, Bassey Finally Unveils His Wife

2019 BBNaija housemate Black Bassey has finally unveiled his wife.

the fitness enthusiasts took to his IG page to share a loved up photo of himself with his wife while wishing his fans a Merry Christmas.

Read Also: T-Boss shares love letter Black Bassey wrote to her while they were in the BBNaija house

In his words;

“Good gets better, better becomes best.

Take life by the balls, let God do the rest! . .

#fit #fitness #detroitfitness #abs #michiganfitness #fitnessmodel”

Bassey made news a while back when fellow ex-housemate, Tboss took to social media to share a love note he had written for her while they were in the house.