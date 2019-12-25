2017 BBNaija Housemate, Bassey Finally Unveils His Wife

by Temitope Alabi

 

Bassey
Bassey

2019 BBNaija housemate Black Bassey has finally unveiled his wife.

the fitness enthusiasts took to his IG page to share a loved up photo of himself with his wife while wishing his fans a Merry Christmas.

Read Also: T-Boss shares love letter Black Bassey wrote to her while they were in the BBNaija house

In his words;

“Good gets better, better becomes best.
Take life by the balls, let God do the rest! . .
#fit #fitness #detroitfitness #abs #michiganfitness #fitnessmodel”

Bassey made news a while back when fellow ex-housemate, Tboss took to social media to share a love note he had written for her while they were in the house.

Tags from the story
Bassey
0

You may also like

Wizkid and Wande Coal Might Drop A Joint Album Soon

Wizkid and Wande Coal Might Drop A Joint Album Soon

Toke Makinwa And Olamide Strike The Gunman Pose Together

BBNaija: Despite the Outburst, Cee-C’s Fans Rise to Support Her, Call Tobi a Manipulator

NDLEA pumped water into my anus – Baba Suwe

NDLEA pumped water into my anus – Baba Suwe

Halima Abubakar Flaunts Her Massive Behind In A Short Gown

Check out Banky W, Adesua Etomi’s look to the Arabian themed premiere of “The Wedding Party 2”

Nicki Minaj: “One Day I Will Run Away With Drake And Get Married”

Omobaba: “I dont ask ladies out, they ask me out”

Comedian, Frank Donga, Laments About Inflation In The Country Says He Hopes Phones Would Not Cost As Much As N1m Soon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *