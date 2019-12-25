2017 BBNaija Housemate, Bassey Finally Unveils His Wife

2019 BBNaija housemate Black Bassey has finally unveiled his wife.
the fitness enthusiasts took to his IG page to share a loved up photo of himself with his wife while wishing his fans a Merry Christmas.
Read Also: T-Boss shares love letter Black Bassey wrote to her while they were in the BBNaija house
In his words;
“Good gets better, better becomes best.
Take life by the balls, let God do the rest! . .
#fit #fitness #detroitfitness #abs #michiganfitness #fitnessmodel”
Bassey made news a while back when fellow ex-housemate, Tboss took to social media to share a love note he had written for her while they were in the house.