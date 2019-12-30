2019 Has Been Awesome, House-Warming Loading – Mercy Announces

2019 Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Mercy Eke has announced that 2019 has been an awesome year for her.

She further announced that her housewarming is loading. Adorable isn’t it???

She made this known via her official Instagram page on Monday, 30th December.

Since she left the house at the end of the reality TV show, she has been bagging series of deals and endorsements with the latest being the launch of her luxury clothing line.

She wrote:

Last Sunday of the year.”

2019 has been awesome, house-warming loading