2020: My New Year’s Resolution, By Bobrisky (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has taken to Snapchat to reveal her 2020 new year’s resolution.

Bobrisky
Nigerian Cross-dresser, Bobrisky

The latest Bentley owner, who just underwent a cosmetic procedure in Dubai, shared a video which she captioned;

“2020 we snatching husbands”

In the video, the transgender was getting her make-up done while dancing to a song by Mayorkun’s song titled, Up To Something.

Information Nigeria recalls Bobrisky had made the same resolution for 2019 as he had taken to Instagram to write;

“I repeat! This year is Husband Snatching, Prevent your husband from add me here because I will use him and drain him especially if I like him.When I am done with him I will send him back to you!”

See the screenshot below:

Bobrisky's post

