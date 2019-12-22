22 Ex-Boko Haram Members Sit For WAEC

The Nigerian Correctional Service has shared that no fewer than 22 ex-Boko Haram members have sat for the Senior School Certificate Examination.

According to Ja’afaru Ahmed, the Comptroller-General of the NCS, who made this disclosure in Abuja while fielding questions from newsmen, he said the process was a part of the de-radicalization of the repented sect members.

He said:

“As part of our rehabilitation process, 22 former members of Boko Haram who have been deradicalized by the Nigerian Correctional Service have sat for the Senior School Certificate Examination.”