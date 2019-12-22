22 Former Nigerian Governors Under Investigation: Malami

The attorney-general of the federation, Abubakar Malami, has revealed that 22 former Nigerian governors are being investigated for corruption.

Malami, also the Minister of Justice while addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, said three former governors have been convicted for corruption under President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, former governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye, Jolly Nyame of Taraba state and Orji Kalu of Abia state are the governors already convicted for corruption.

He explained also that the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) had convicted 1,636 persons for corruption-related offences from 2015 to September 2019.

He said, “It might interest you to note that former state Governors and even serving senators are not spared. ”

“Currently, high profile personalities including judicial officers and former governors indicted for corruption have been prosecuted and many sentenced to jail.

“We have three former governors convicted and serving various jail terms for corruption-related crimes while in office.

“Equally, 22 ex-governors are either under probe or on trial.”

The minister further said the anti-graft war is devoid of any sentiments and not targeted to particular persons or group as is often insinuated.

“It (the fight against corruption) is total, comprehensive and dispassionate devoid of any political or ethnic sentiments or inclination,” he added.