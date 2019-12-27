27-Year-Old Korean Actor, Cha In Ha, Found Dead In His Apartment

by Temitope Alabi
Cha In Ha
Cha In Ha

Korean actor, Cha In Ha has passed on at the age of 27. This is coming just weeks after two famous young K-pop stars Goo Hara and Sulli committed suicide.

Cha’s body was found in his home on Tuesday, December 3.

Read Also: Hollywood Actor And Comedian, Rip Taylor, Dies At 84

The actor’s agent Fantagio confirmed the said news via a statement. The agency said that they were ‘filled with grief’ by the ‘heartbreaking and unfortunate’ news of his death, which comes just two years after he made his acting debut.

‘We feel devastated to deliver such heartbreaking and unfortunate news. ‘On December 3, actor Cha In Ha left our sides.

‘We are truly heartbroken to deliver sad news to everyone who has sent lots of love and support to Cha In Ha until now. We are filled with grief at this news that is still hard to believe.

‘As wished by his family, the funeral will be held privately. We express deep mourning for his passing.’

Cha’s cause of death has not been confirmed, but it is currently being investigated by police according to The Straits Times.

 

