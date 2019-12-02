2Baba And Mother Show Off Their Dancing Skills (Video)

The Idibias are obviously in the mood of celebration as 2Baba and his mum displayed their dancing skills.

The popular musician took to his Instagram page to show off his dancing steps joined by his mother, Rose Idibia as he greeted his fans for the festive season.

The musician”s mother was captured moving her body seriously to popular singer and music producer, Tekno’s song titled Rara and was joined by the musician and one of his daughters on the dance floor.

Watch the dance video below: