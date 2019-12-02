“2baba Inspired Me To Make Music” – Wizkid (Video)

Multi-award winning artiste, Wizkid revealed on stage that veteran singer, Innocent Idibia alias 2Baba inspired him to begin his music career.

The 29-year-old singer had disclosed this during 2Baba’s concert on Saturday at Eko Convention Centre Victoria Island, Lagos.

Wizkid was present at the event alongside Solidstar, 9ice, Patoranking, Waje, Soundsultan, Terry G, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Ycee, Reekado Banks and others.

During the show, 2baba brought out the “holla at your boy” singer on stage and he performed his hit track, Ojuelegba followed by his 2019 single, Joro.

After his well-received performance, the singer urged with his fans to keep listening and supporting the “only king”, because he (2baba) inspired him to do music.

In his words,

“Tonight is not about Starboy, I want you all to know that this man right here inspired me to make music

That is a legend, that is a King. You guys should always show respect and love for the only King 2face Idibia, 2baba”, he added.

Watch the video below: