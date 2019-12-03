3 Things You Can Only Achieve On Your Own, By Tobi Bakre

by Eyitemi Majeed
#BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Selects Outfits Ahead Of BBNaija 2019 Hosting
BBNaija Tobi Bakre

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tobi Bakre, says the three things that can be achieved by one’s self are; Confidence, Contentment, and Happiness.

Read Also: Some Of The Couples We Know Are The Reasons We Are Still Single: Tobi Bakre

Speaking in an Instagram post, he added that although life is not an easy ride, one needs to enjoy and also soak in the good and the bad.

He wrote:

Confidence, Happiness, Contentment, 3 things you can only achieve on your own. It’s never an easy ride. There will be trying times and moments of failure. But life is a journey not a destination. Enjoy it all. Soak in the good and the bad. It’s okay to fall but you gotta stand right back up. It’s your journey so stop looking at others. We all have different paths.

Tags from the story
Tobi Bakre
0

You may also like

Media Personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Recounts How He Gave Up Smoking

Nigeria’s Tallest Model Signs A Deal With Leading Digital Solutions Company Yandi Nigeria

“Don’t be mad at me for surviving the hell hole, be mad at yourself for thinking you could take me down”- Toke Makinwa

Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie

Watch Yul Edochie’s Heartfelt Message To President Muhammadu Buhari

I’m free from psychopaths – Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh

Davido

Man Rants On Instagram, Says Davido Is Broke, Can’t Afford iPhone 11

French Montana Kicks Off ‘Unforgettable’ Dance Challenge

Jaywon, Zlatan Ibile Ends Feud Over Song

How Social Media Destroyed Segun Arinze’s Marriage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *