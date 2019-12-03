3 Things You Can Only Achieve On Your Own, By Tobi Bakre

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tobi Bakre, says the three things that can be achieved by one’s self are; Confidence, Contentment, and Happiness.

Read Also: Some Of The Couples We Know Are The Reasons We Are Still Single: Tobi Bakre

Speaking in an Instagram post, he added that although life is not an easy ride, one needs to enjoy and also soak in the good and the bad.

He wrote:

Confidence, Happiness, Contentment, 3 things you can only achieve on your own. It’s never an easy ride. There will be trying times and moments of failure. But life is a journey not a destination. Enjoy it all. Soak in the good and the bad. It’s okay to fall but you gotta stand right back up. It’s your journey so stop looking at others. We all have different paths.