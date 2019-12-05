5-Year-Old Boy Beheaded, Mother Raped In Oyo

The Oyo state police command has arrested a 37-year-old commercial motorcyclist accused of beheading a five-year-old boy and raping his 34-year-old mother.

This was revealed by Shina Olukolu, the state commissioner of police, while speaking with journalists in Ibadan, the state capital, on Friday.

The suspect was paraded alongside 17 others accused of offences such as impersonation, attempted kidnapping and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

The police commissioner revealed that the woman and her son boarded the motorcycle of the suspect from Oja-oba market in Igbo-ora, Ibarapa local council, on December 8, around 8pm.

However, instead of taking them to their destination, the motorcycle rider took them to his house at Imeleke road, Lawal Estate in Igbo-ora, and raped her three times before daybreak.

“The following day, the suspect took the woman’s son to another room and beheaded him with a cutlass,” he said.

“He claimed to have dumped the remaining body at a nearby bush beside his house.

“The remaining body part was later recovered at the backyard of the suspect and deposited at the mortuary of the General Hospital for autopsy.”

During an interview with journalists, the suspect said he befriended the woman and intended to marry her — but can’t explain why he beheaded the boy as he was not planning to use him for ritual.