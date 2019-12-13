50 Cent Accuses Oprah Winfrey Of Targeting Black Men

Popular American rapper 50 Cent took to Instagram to accuse Oprah Winfrey of targeting black men accused of sexual assault while turning a blind eye on White men accused of same.

The music entertainment entrepreneur shared a photo of Oprah with her one-time good friend Russell Simmons, who has been accused of sexual assault.

Sharing the photo he said that Oprah and her best friend Gale King usually create documentaries about Black men accused of sexual assault and these documentaries are usually the “death blow” that makes them “guilty till proven innocent.” He pointed out they do not do this to White men who have been accused of sexual assault.

READ ALSO – How 50 Cent Refused To Take Photo With Me – Davido

50 Cent wrote: “I don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men. No Harvey Weinstein, No Epstein, just Michael Jackson and Russell Simmons this shit is sad. Gale hit R. Kelly with the death blow documentary. Every time I hear Michael Jackson I don’t know whether to dance or think about the little boys’ butts. These documentaries are publicly convicting their targets, it makes them guilty till proven innocent.”

See Photos Here: