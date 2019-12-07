7bn Fraud: EFCC Marks Orji Kalu’s Properties For Seizure

by Valerie Oke

Breaking!!! EFCC arrests ex governor, Okorocha and wife

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has marked properties belonging to Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, who was recently convicted for possible forfeiture to the Federal Government.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesperson on Saturday.

The commission said the move was to ensure that the properties were not dissipated after Justice Muhammed Idris of the Federal High Court, Lagos, had directed that Slok Nigeria Limited owned by Kalu be closed down and all its assets forfeited to the federal government.

The EFCC spokesperson revealed that the Sun newspaper and Slok Nigeria Limited are part of the properties marked for forfeiture to the government.

Read Also: Orji Uzor Kalu To Receive Full Salaries, Allowances In Prison: Senate

Kalu was on December 5 sentenced to 12 years jail term after being convicted of corruption charges.

Tags from the story
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Orji Uzor Kalu
