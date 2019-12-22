80% Of Actresses Sleep With Married Men To Live Big In Nigeria: Uche Maduagwu

by Eyitemi Majeed
Nollywood Actor Uche Maduagwu
Nollywood Actor Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has stated that 80% of popular actresses in Nigeria sleep with married men to fund their expensive lifestyle.

He made this known via his Instagram page.

He wrote:

80% of popular actresses sleep with MARRIED men to live big in Nigeria… 🙄🙄There is nothing new under the sun but when you have over 80% of top female celebrities in the #entertainment industry of a #country sleeping around with rich married men, then the government need to declare a State of Emergency in that industry. 🤣I am yet to see that popular #actress in #Naija that will come out on social #media and say that she has never slept with a wealthy #married man for one favor or the other. 💰Only 20% of popular actresses in #Nollywood can boldly come out and say, they have stopped doing that nonsense because of #marriage, 🤷‍♀️or those who are strong muslims and #christians. Your #beautiful fans are busy praying for you to get married, but you are boldly sleeping with other women husbands in Nigeria, #Ghana#Dubai and every where around the world.

