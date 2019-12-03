84-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide In Enugu

An 84-year-old man has reportedly taken his own life in Enugu.

According to reports, the deceased identified as Mathias Uzo was found dangling on a tree.

The Enugu State Police confirming the sad incident said it happened at Ezere in Awgu local government Area of Enugu state.

“It was gathered that the victim identified as Mathias was allegedly found dead while hanging on a tree on December 1 in the evening,’’ he said.

The state police command also confirmed the arrest of one Emeka Ogbonna of Umueze in Nkanu West local government Area over the death of another native, Emeka Edeh Ngwu.