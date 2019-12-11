‘96% Of Lagos Big Boys Are Sleeping With Married Men’ – Nigerian Artist, Lato Unah

by Michael Isaac

Nigerian artist Lato Unah has shared a very controversial insight on how some Lagos State big guys make their money.

Taking to Twitter, she shared that only a few don’t get down sexually with wealthy men for money.

Speaking that people should stop attacking other peoples in their struggle, he pointed out that everyone is having sex for money.

Sharing on his Twitter, he wrote: “it’s only like 4% of Lagos big boys that aren’t bussing it open for wealthy men. Everyone is f*cking for money please, rest. Leave wominz alone. You don’t know a single thing.”

See Post Here:

Twitter Post
