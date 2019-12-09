9ice Set To Get Married The Third Time, Releases Pre-wedding Photos

Following reports that popular singer Abolore Adegbola Akande popularly known as 9ice is set to get married for the third time in December 2019, Goldmyne TV has released his pre-wedding photo.

According to the pre-wedding photo, the singer is getting married to his baby mama, Sunkami Ajala who is said to have a daughter for him.

The daughter between the duo is a five years old named Mitchelle.

Read Also: Why I Am Happy That Hazard And Sarri; Are Leaving Chelsea; 9ice

Sunkami is an event planner who is based in Lagos and the wedding is expected to be very private.