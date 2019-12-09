9ice Set To Get Married The Third Time, Releases Pre-wedding Photos

by Valerie Oke
pre-wedding photo of 9ice and Sunkami Ajala
pre-wedding photo of 9ice and Sunkami Ajala

Following reports that popular singer Abolore Adegbola Akande popularly known as 9ice is set to get married for the third time in December 2019, Goldmyne TV has released his pre-wedding photo.

According to the pre-wedding photo, the singer is getting married to his baby mama, Sunkami Ajala who is said to have a daughter for him.

The daughter between the duo is a five years old named Mitchelle.

Read Also: Why I Am Happy That Hazard And Sarri; Are Leaving Chelsea; 9ice

Sunkami is an event planner who is based in Lagos and the wedding is expected to be very private.

Tags from the story
9ice, Sunkami Ajala
0

You may also like

15 Things Children Need to Know About Money

You're a spiritual ''MORON'' for asking Apostle Suleman how many people he has helped for buying a PRIVATE jet - Nollywood Actor Slams Daddy Freeze

You’re a spiritual moron for quering Apostle Suleman – Uche Maduagwu Slams Daddy Freeze

If Your Man Talks Like This, He Is Serious About You And The Relationship

5 Signs He Is Not In Love With You

Former Deputy Governor Of Anambra State Develops Software To Track Criminals

[Advice Needed] He Wants Me To Abort The 4th Pregnancy! What Should I Do?

The 8 Little Things That Makes The Difference In A Relationship

10 Types of Men Women Should Never Tolerate

Exam Success Linked In Part To Good Night Sleep

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *