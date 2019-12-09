9ice’s Third Wife, Sunkanmi Dodged His kiss At Their Secret Wedding (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, 9ice reportedly tied the knot with his third wife, Sukanmi Ajala at a private ceremony on Thursday.

The newly wedded couple were in an off and on relationship before the wedding and they share a 5-year-old daughter, Michelle Abolanle Akande.

In a video being circulated on social media, the couple, who recently released their pre-wedding photos, held their traditional wedding and court wedding away from the public eye.

The singer was also asked to place a kiss on his wife’s forehead but she stepped back as she wasn’t really prepared for it.

Watch the video below: