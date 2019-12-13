“A Fan Sent Me 1Million Naira On Instagram” – Actress Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has taken to Instagram to share her testimony of how a generous fan gifted her the sum of 1 million Naira on Friday.

This is coming few minutes after the mother if one had shared her bank account details while begging her fans for money in a live video on Instagram.

The actress shared a screenshot of the alert with the words;

“I was on live video earlier begging my fans for money,pinned my acct details and den boom someone sent me 1 million naira I am still shocked ooo dear sender pls kindly DM me let me thank you specially to those that sent 1k and the likes God bless you all abundantly I am still in shock 1m just like that? Haa”

See the full post below: