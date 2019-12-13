“A Fan Sent Me 1Million Naira On Instagram” – Actress Nkechi Blessing

by Amaka Odozi

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has taken to Instagram to share her testimony of how a generous fan gifted her the sum of 1 million Naira on Friday.

Nkechi Blessing
Nollywood Actress Nkechi Blessing

This is coming few minutes after the mother if one had shared her bank account details while begging her fans for money in a live video on Instagram.

The actress shared a screenshot of the alert with the words;

“I was on live video earlier begging my fans for money,pinned my acct details and den boom someone sent me 1 million naira😳😳😳 I am still shocked ooo😳😳 dear sender pls kindly DM me let me thank you specially 😳😳 to those that sent 1k and the likes God bless you all abundantly 🙏🏻 I am still in shock😳 1m just like that? Haa”

See the full post below:

Nkechi's post

