A Rare Child, My Goodluck Charm – Annie Idibia Writes As Daughter Turns 11

by Eyitemi Majeed
Nollywood actress and model, Annie Idibia is currently in celebration mood as her first child, Isabella clocks 11.

Taking to her Instagram page to celebrate the new age, Annie described the birthday girl as her goodluck charm, adding that she is a rare child.

She wrote:

Yes That’s My First Born♥️
My GoodLuck Charm🖤
A Rare Child 💎
My Sunshine @officialisabelidibia2 Is 11 Years Old Today 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾
God!!!! I Am So Blessed

“Sometimes I Think I Don’t Even Deserve Her!!! Such A Peace Maker… So Kind And Gentle ♥️ Heart Filled With So much Love 💕
“Sunshine, I Want You To Know That Daddy And I Are So PROUD Of You And We Loveeeeeee You So Much”

