Aba Boys Launch ‘Marlians’ Clothing Line (Photo)

Is there anything that can not be created by the popular Aba boys? well, maybe human beings and parts.

A new photo is currently making the round on social media capturing some ‘Marlians’ outfit which has started selling across the country.

Marlian is a gang that was created by popular Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola popularly known as ‘Nairamarley‘.

While the singer is yet to officially announce that he has set up a clothing line, our own Aba boys have already helped him to start one without his permission.