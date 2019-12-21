Aba Boys Launch ‘Marlians’ Clothing Line (Photo)

by Valerie Oke
Marlian outfit as designed by Aba boys
  Marlian outfit as designed by Aba boys

Is there anything that can not be created by the popular Aba boys? well, maybe human beings and parts.

A new photo is currently making the round on social media capturing some ‘Marlians’ outfit which has started selling across the country.

Marlian is a gang that was created by popular Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola popularly known as ‘Nairamarley‘.

While the singer is yet to officially announce that he has set up a clothing line, our own Aba boys have already helped him to start one without his permission.

