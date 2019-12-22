Actor, Eniola Olaniyan Bags PhD From FUTA

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actor, Eniola Olaniyan, yesterday was among the successful students that bagged PhD from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA at the just concluded convocation.

Eniola Olaniyan
Veteran Actor, Eniola Olaniyan

On Saturday, December 21, 2019, he bagged a PhD in Meteorology and Climate Science from the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA.

Dr. Olaniyan is a prolific Nollywood actor and scientist who has demonstrated versatility in two different spheres of human endeavour.

His fellow actors took out time to wish him well on his newly achieved feat.

See the post below:

Saheed Balogun
Saheed Balogun’s post
