Actor Majid Michael Defines ‘Success’ In His Own Word (Photo)

Popular Ghanaian actor Majid Michael has defined what success means to him in a new post on his Instagram page.

According to the talented actor, Success is the completion and the fulfillment of the purpose for which you were created.

He then advised his followers not to just aspire to make a living but to also make a difference.

He wrote:

Success is the completion and the fulfillment of the purpose for which you were created.
Don’t just aspire to make a living. Aspire to make a difference. LEADERSHiP.

