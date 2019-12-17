Actor Okon Lagos Accused Of Being Dishonest With His Purported Weight Loss

by Eyitemi Majeed
Collage photo of Okon Lagos
Social media users have busted comic actor, Okon Lagos, over alleged audio weight loss. The talented actor had shared a photo recently depicting a massive weight loss, especially in his tummy region.

A lady identified as @heartof Gold was the first to burst him when she said she still saw the actor a month before his purported weight loss.

She went on to query how it was possible to lose so much fat under one month.

Another user @FeneAustin then shared a photo of the actor while claiming to have seen him at a function recently with him belly still protruding.

See what the wrote below:

